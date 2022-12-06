Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren go back in time in new ‘1923’ polaroids

The Yellowstone universe is growing once again with the upcoming prequel, 1923, set to debut on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. We are learning more about Taylor Sheridan’s universe and getting a slew of new characters to help tell the Dutton family story. From the incredibly talented Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to the beloved Marley Shelton and up-and-comer Aminah Nieves, we’re going to learn a lot about the grit and determination of those who will breathe life into this chapter.

With the red carpet premiere event for 1923 came something really incredible; snapshots of the actors and actresses taken with a large format camera from the 1920s. People shared the images today alongside the news that their existence as a whole is quite rare and significant; the photos were printed on vintage peel-apart film that’s actually no longer made, so it was extraordinary that they could get their hands on the proper camera to make these photos come to life.

Ford and Mirren were featured in the portraits, as were their talented co-stars, such as the aforementioned Shelton and Nieves alongside Brian Geraghty, Timothy Dalton, and James Badge Dale. The cast, who will breathe life into the characters, posed for the snapshots with poise, dignity, and a hint of what they might bring to the table in this new look at the Dutton family. Strong and brave, the images were meant to capture the spirit of 1923, and they all look ready for battle.

Showrunner Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nicole Muirbrook were also photographed on the red carpet. You can’t talk about the Yellowstone universe without mentioning his talent, tenacity, and gift for bringing these stories to life. Sheridan has created a multifaceted storyline in each specific series, tying them all together with the heart and spirit of each layered character.

The synopsis for 1923 reads as follows:

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.”

We know the Duttons have struggled in each chapter of their story so far, and 1923 will only continue to show the beauty and heartache that Cara and Jacob will help navigate their family through. The first looks at the series show that their united front will serve as an obstacle for those who dare stand against the Duttons, but we’ve not yet discovered if it will be enough. 1923 begins airing on Dec. 18 on Paramount.