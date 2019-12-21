Harry Potter Star Being Eyed To Play Marvel’s Moon Knight

Among the many new heroes coming to the MCU over the next few years is Moon Knight, with a TV show starring Marc Spector headed to Disney Plus. And with production now getting ready to gear up, it seems the casting process has begun, with Marvel currently looking at actors to bring the titular character to life.

So far, a few names have been put forth as potential candidates, but Full Circle Cinema brings word today that none other than Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed to play the role. The outlet mentions that he’s “just one of the actors” being considered, though, so there are presumably other names on the list, too. But Radcliffe is certainly one of them. And frankly, that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

After all, We Got This Covered were the first ones to tell you that Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed for Moon Knight way back in September, and now it seems as if Full Circle Cinema has confirmed our scoop. And again, while he’s not a lock just yet, we do know that the studio wants someone who’s Jewish, which Radclife is. Not to mention that this isn’t the first time he’s been linked to a Marvel role, either.

Earlier this year, rumors were swirling that he could be in the running for the MCU’s Wolverine. He eventually squashed those, but has said in the past that he wouldn’t be opposed to playing a superhero and he’d certainly be a good fit for someone like Marc Spector.

But tell us, would you like to see Daniel Radcliffe as the MCU’s Moon Knight? Or did you have someone else in mind for the part? As always, let us know in the usual place down below.