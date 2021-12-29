Has George Clooney directed an episode of ‘Moon Knight’?

As has been the case with virtually every project ever in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when a release date is coming soon but hasn’t been officially announced, we know a great deal about Moon Knight in terms of broad strokes, but very little when it comes to specifics.

Oscar Isaac is playing the title role of Marc Spector, a superpowered vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, with Ethan Hawke cast as the unnamed villain of the piece. The Disney Plus series was developed by The Umbrella Academy and Fantastic Four‘s Jeremy Slater, with directorial duties across the six-episode run being split between acclaimed filmmaker and documentarian Mohamed Diab, and the massively talented duo of Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson.

First Look At Oscar Isaac In Marvel's Moon Knight Series Revealed 1 of 5

However, a bizarre rumor has been gaining traction on the internet, one that claims none other than George Clooney helmed a single installment of Moon Knight. Assistant art director Marco Torresin worked with Clooney on Catch-22 before boarding the hotly-anticipated MCU show, and on his website, he lists Joel Schumacher’s Batman as a director on the project.

Clooney also directed Isaac in Suburbicon, and it was the leading man who convinced Hawke to board Moon Knight, so maybe he’s worked his magic again. It could always be a mistake on Torresin’s part, but it would be undeniably fascinating if it turned out the notorious disavower of his own contributions to the comic book genre ended up stepping behind the camera on a Marvel Studios TV effort.