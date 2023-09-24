Has Netflix renewed ‘The Marked Heart’ for season 3?

Colombian thriller The Marked Heart, created by Venezuelan screenwriter Leonardo Padrón, premiered on April 20, 2022 on Netflix, and gripped viewers across the globe with its suspenseful episodes and terrifying subject matter. The series, which is originally in Spanish, was renewed for a second season, airing on Netflix in April 2023.

What is the show about?

The series focuses on the horrors of the organ trafficking market. Valeria (Margarita Muñoz) is killed so that her heart can be transplanted to Camila (Ana Lucia Domínguez). In season one, we are introduced to Camila on her wedding day. Things go awry when she faints during the ceremony, and the audience learns that she has barely two months to live due to heart condition. Desperate to keep her alive, her husband, Zacarias, decides to use organ traffickers to get his new bride a heart. After his wife’s murder, Simón (Michel Brown) becomes hellbent on avenging Valeria’s death. At the same time, Camila, who knew nothing about the origin of her new heart, starts asking questions. The two characters find themselves on a dark journey, navigating an equally confusing attraction to each other despite their odd relationship.

The show’s cast is full of telenovela stars that Spanish-language soap opera lovers will find familiar, and the constant love triangles and plot twists keep viewers coming back. Brown is best known for his role in hit soap Pasión de Gavilanes, and he has great chemistry with Muñoz. You may feel like the two really feel like a real couple—because they are! The two actors have been married since 2013. Meanwhile, Domínguez may also seem familiar to soap fans, and to her co-star Michel Brown. She has worked with Brown before, as they both starred in Pasión de Gavilanes together.

What happened in the previous seasons?

Season 1 of The Marked Heart ended with Camila moving from Colombia to Istanbul. In the second season, Camila has escaped her wealthy husband, and is now living her life in Istanbul. When she finds out that her dangerous husband has faked his death, she flees to Mexico, where she reunites with Simón. The lovers now must face off against Camila’s unpredictable ex if they want to stay together, which proves perilous for both of them.

What do we know about season 3 of ‘The Marked Heart’?

It is unconfirmed if The Marked Heart has been renewed for a third season. If Netflix does renew the soap opera, the third season likely won’t be available on Netflix this year. If the release schedule follows its previous patter, viewers might look out for it in April 2024.