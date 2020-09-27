The Haunting Of Bly Manor Character Posters Reveal New And Familiar Faces

Mike Flanagan has a penchant for collaborating multiple times with actors and actresses that he enjoys working with, so it hardly came as a surprise when it was announced that several cast members from The Haunting of Hill House would be returning for follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor after Netflix capitalized on the success of the first season by retrofitting the concept as an anthology series.

Victoria Pedretti takes the lead role this time around, while Oliver Jackson-Cohen makes his second appearance in a Flanagan project. Bly Manor also marks the sixth consecutive teaming of the filmmaker with E.T. star Henry Thomas, while Kate Siegel is inevitably part of the ensemble as the husband and wife team join forces for the seventh time. Not only that, but producer Trevor Macy and composers The Newton Brothers are also back, having been ever-presents since Flanagan’s breakout feature Oculus.

The sophomore season is arriving on Netflix in just a couple of weeks, and if the trailers are anything to go by, then The Haunting of Bly Manor is poised to match or even exceed the incredibly high bar set by Hill House, which almost instantly gained a reputation as one of the finest horror shows in recent history.

Now, to get us excited even more, the streaming service have unveiled a full batch of character posters that reveal several familiar faces and some new additions, which you can check out below.

With Halloween getting ever closer, The Haunting of Bly Manor is almost guaranteed to take up residence at the top of Netflix’s most-watched list for at least the rest of October once it debuts, and the vast majority of fans will no doubt clear their schedules to binge all nine episodes in a single sitting.