Watch: Chilling New Haunting Of Bly Manor Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Right now, The Haunting Of Bly Manor looks set to match the scares of its 2018 predecessor The Haunting of Hill House, a prospect that should send chills up your spine. Mike Flanagan’s hit show combined the performances and visual flair of a top-flight prestige drama with some genuinely terrifying horror (one scene actually made me scream out loud). Now, we’re mere weeks away from Bly House‘s October premiere and Netflix have already shown us stills, posters and a very scary teaser.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the show’s full trailer has just landed and it’s a doozy. This upcoming season loosely adapts Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, which is about a teacher sent to a remote estate to educate the children of a rich family. It’s a gothic mansion, there’s mist everywhere and strange goings-on at night – so the teacher naturally begins to think the place is haunted. But is it actually the supernatural at play?

Judging by this trailer, the answer is most definitely yes. We see multiple ghostly entities, including mysterious pale hands appearing from closets, apparently possessed children, a haunted dollhouse, something awful emerging from a lake, a ghost grabbing some poor woman as she does the dishes and – worst of all – a horrific glowing-eyed apparition. Perhaps this isn’t one to watch alone…

In keeping with the first season, there’ll also be ghosts hidden in the background throughout the show (and there may be some in the background of this trailer, too). These were one of the best things about The Haunting of Hill House and Flanagan recently explained that they’ll be expanded on here, saying:

“The hidden ghosts in the first season turned out to be one of my favorite things to play with on set. The audience seemed to really like them. I loved watching people double back and try to find more of them. It encourages repeat viewing.”

The Haunting Of Bly Manor lands in its entirety on Netflix on October 9th. Don’t miss it.