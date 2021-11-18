‘Hawkeye’ creators and stars stun in style at LA red carpet launch

The creators and stars of Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye stunned at the Los Angeles red carpet launch event Wednesday evening.

A star-studded premiere at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater featured a screening of the six-part series’ first two episodes, which will also hit the the House of Mouse’s streaming service next week, according to a press release from Disney.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, those Hollywood darlings and others dropped jaws, alongside co-stars Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, Fra Fee, Brian d’Arcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Clayton English, Carlos Navarro, Adetinpo Thomas, Robert Walker-Branchaud and Adelle Drahos.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, director/EP Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie were also spotted at the event.

Hawkeye takes place in a post-blip New York City where now-retired Avenger Clint Barton, also known as the titular Hawkeye, has a deceptively simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. However, when the shadows of his past resurface to threaten his plan, Clint reluctantly recruits the help of the 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop, a hero-in-training who is Clint’s biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

The show co-stars Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fee as Kazi, Dalton as Clint’s mentor Jack Duquesne, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopex, d’Arcy James and newcomer Cox as Maya Lopez AKA Echo, who will herself star in her own Disney Plus spinoff in the future.

For now, get the popcorn and/or Thanksgiving appetizers ready for when the first two episodes of Hawkeye hit Disney Plus on Nov. 24.