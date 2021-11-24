‘Hawkeye’ director admits he finds fan theories terrifying

Few franchises are subjected to quite as much fan theorizing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is completely and perfectly understandable when the comic book mythology is an intricately connected set of moving pieces that seamlessly dovetails across film and television.

The only problem is that fans can sometimes get themselves a little too worked up, only to end up disappointed when something they’ve been fully expecting fails to materialize, even though they haven’t been promised anything. For example, could you imagine the state of Twitter were Spider-Man: No Way Home to end with no sign of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Charlie Cox? It would be utter madness.

While Hawkeye hasn’t got anything on that sort of level to deal with, there have been constant murmurings regarding a certain kingpin of crime, with Vincent D’Onofrio leaning into the speculation. In an interview with CinemaBlend, director Rhys Thomas admitted that the boundless fan theories make working in the MCU a terrifying prospect.

“You know it’s terrifying because you see just how aware people are and how much attention to detail they have, but it’s also thrilling to know that people take it so seriously.”

Sometimes the scuttlebutt is right on the money, and other times it turns out to be a million miles wide of the mark, with the creative team, cast and crew the only people who really know for sure. The good news is that Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney Plus, so in four weeks we’ll have separated the facts from fiction.