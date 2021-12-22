‘Hawkeye’ directors tease an evil, sociopathic Kingpin

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last week, which is unlikely considering you’re reading this article, then you’ll be just as hyped as the rest of us to see what today’s Hawkeye finale has in store for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

Even though his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series wasn’t officially confirmed until the very end of the penultimate episode, his return was one of the worst-kept secrets in the business. As hyped as fans were to see him back, a grainy cellphone image just didn’t cut it for a lot of them.

The good news is that is sounds as though we’re in for a scene-stealing performance from D’Onofrio, which is the least we were expecting given what he brought to the table in Netflix’s Daredevil. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, directorial duo Bert and Bertie teased what’s in store from Wilson Fisk.

“It means so much. Not just logistically for the world. But just the level of intense sociopathic, evilness, which is the real stake. There have been stakes building throughout Hawkeye. It starts off very fun and games and the Tracksuits and the introduction of Maya Lopez and there’s Yelena and it just keeps getting more intense. It’s wonderful being part of this show that starts as one thing and it just escalates until these tones merge, so we can go from laughing your heart out to gripping the edge of your seat.”

Now that D’Onfrio is back in the mix, it would be safe to assume that he’ll be sticking around for Hawkeye spinoff Echo, given his close connections to Maya Lopez in both the comic books and live-action. These are truly exciting times for the MCU, with so many old favorites coming back into the fold, and we can’t wait to see where it all ends up leading throughout the rest of Phase Four and beyond.