‘Daredevil’ fans celebrate the week they’ve been waiting for

We’re heading deep into spoiler country for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye from here on out, so you’ve been warned.

Ever since Daredevil was first canceled by Netflix in November 2018, fans have never given up on the prospect of the comic book crime thriller being revived in one form or another. The rights reverted back to Marvel Studios over a year ago, but the radio silence didn’t dampen enthusiasm one iota.

As it turns out, supporters of the beloved show got everything they wanted and more in the space of 48 hours thanks to the fifth episode of Disney Plus series Hawkeye, and the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The former revealed that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is back and still up to no good, while the latter featured a cameo from Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock.

As you can see from the reactions below, the Daredevil fanbase was over the moon that after keeping their fingers crossed for so long, they can now pump their fists in celebration.

Kingpin and Daredevil both back in the MCU pic.twitter.com/mmRA0j9EI9 — oran (@orxnmcclintock) December 17, 2021

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

#hawkeye spoilers



KINGPIN TODAY MATT MURDOCK TOMORROW WE ARE BEING FED DAREDEVIL NATION pic.twitter.com/ONc9ZXT1dM — matt/peter | SAW NWH (@PETERSGW3N) December 15, 2021

Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil



Tobey and Andrew returning as Spider-Man



Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Kingpin



it’s crazy how this is all happening this week! pic.twitter.com/xHoNz5nyzC — Pranto (@notpranto) December 12, 2021

This week I saw and got



-Vincent D'Onofrio in Hawkeye and back as the Kingpin, in MCU



-Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in MCU



-Tobey Maguire Spider-Man, after fourteen years



-Andrew Garfield Spider-Man, after seven years.



What a time to be a comic book fan. pic.twitter.com/c2GCeSYtsp — Jay 🇨🇩🤟🏾 (@J_Onaka) December 17, 2021

A minor downside is that we all knew this was coming, with D’Onofrio pinpointed for Hawkeye‘s fifth episode months back, while nobody following the rumors would have been shocked to see Cox’s cameo in No Way Home. Either way, the Daredevil gang are back, and it’s not before time.