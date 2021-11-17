Matt Murdock & Charlie Cox Trend Following Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

The internet has lit up since the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was finally released and while it provided a ton of insight into the film and some of the returning characters, it offered no confirmation of rumored cameos expected to take place.

One of these cameos that have been among headlines over the past week was Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil. During this latest trailer, the Defender was nowhere to be seen, and as you’d expect fans of him and the original Marvel Netflix series were not pleased.

Quickly both Charlie Cox and Matt Murdock began trending on social media with users sharing their thoughts on his absence, here are some of the things fans had to say.

so no (charlie) cox? pic.twitter.com/BuyagSGU6r — Adam Barnhardt 🔜 C2E2 (@adambarnhardt) November 17, 2021

Even if Andrew Garfield and tobey Maguire weren’t in #SpiderManNoWayHome This movie would still be incredible



Them 2 and charlie cox are just the extra bit on top to make this movie perfect — Craig (@__CS11) November 17, 2021

Me watching the new Spider-Man No Way Home trailer and not seeing Andrew, Toby or Charlie Cox in it. #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderMan #PeterParker pic.twitter.com/xpvXzHhm5Q — Daniel Alexander (@metalchocobos) November 17, 2021

I stayed up til 1:30am for no Charlie Cox/other Spidermen #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/WeECaBINPL — 𝔼𝕌ℝ𝕆 (@EuroExpert_) November 17, 2021

Charlie Cox has been rumored to reprise his role as Daredevil in this upcoming Spider-Man sequel for quite a while and fuel was added to the speculation after seemingly leaked screenshots from the film appeared online showing him sitting at a table with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

While he hasn’t appeared in either trailer for the film so far this doesn’t mean he won’t be appearing in the final cut of the film. For now, Daredevil fans will have to sit tight and wait until the movie launches in theatres on Dec. 17 to find out if Murdock made the cut.