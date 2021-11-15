Daredevil Trends Again Ahead Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Based on how often the protector of Hell’s Kitchen has been trending in the last week, there’s going to be an uproar if Charlie Cox’s Daredevil isn’t at least hinted at during Tuesday’s event culminating in the long-awaited release of the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Man Without Fear has been one of social media’s hottest topics ever since the last batch of purported leaks claimed to have confirmed his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s web-slinging threequel, before he was in the headlines again after Disney Plus Day came and went without nary a mention of Matt Murdock or his alter ego.

Now that we know the latest look at No Way Home is coming tomorrow, with some major surprises confirmed to be in store, it was inevitable that fans would be hedging their bets on some Daredevil news yet again.

Finally finished Daredevil S3 and I'm just floored.



The finest season of the show, the best thing to come out of the Marvel/Netflix deal, and honestly some of the best Marvel content I've ever seen.



I know everyone's saying it but Charlie Cox IS Daredevil & I need him back. pic.twitter.com/dcgmrEgMjI — Le🔻i Sh🔺️nks (@LeviShanks23) November 14, 2021

I think Charlie Cox as Daredevil might be my favorite CBM casting of all time pic.twitter.com/0U7JBbwytH — N̳A̳A̳H̳ #BlackLivesMatter (@naah091) November 14, 2021

daredevil be trending everyday and im here for it #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/1XEuqKwVpZ — laila ♡ saw eternals! (@BARNESK00) November 13, 2021

Awesome Daredevil Season 4 Fan Poster Teases Team Red 1 of 2

We will see Charlie cox as daredevil or John berenthal as Punisher in Spider-Man no way home as an Easter egg like the poster of spidey in the @MorbiusMovie #thingsiwant — Lockethesquid (@lockethesquid) November 14, 2021

So daredevil is now in the process or what??? 😂 can somebody just confirm the news? — Клэй 🪐 saw ⊃∪∩⪽ & 𝗘𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 (@farynthewarlock) November 15, 2021

coming back to twt after a few days to see daredevil and charlie cox trending again is so awesome and cool — 🍒 ellie !! (@imisswanda) November 15, 2021

You’ve got to feel a little sorry for Charlie Cox in all of this, whether he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home or not. The actor has been answering, dodging and deflecting questions for well over a year now, but something has surely got to give within the next 24 hours or so, even if it remains to be seen what Sony’s big announcements end up being.