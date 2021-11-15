Daredevil Trends Again Ahead Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
Based on how often the protector of Hell’s Kitchen has been trending in the last week, there’s going to be an uproar if Charlie Cox’s Daredevil isn’t at least hinted at during Tuesday’s event culminating in the long-awaited release of the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The Man Without Fear has been one of social media’s hottest topics ever since the last batch of purported leaks claimed to have confirmed his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s web-slinging threequel, before he was in the headlines again after Disney Plus Day came and went without nary a mention of Matt Murdock or his alter ego.
Now that we know the latest look at No Way Home is coming tomorrow, with some major surprises confirmed to be in store, it was inevitable that fans would be hedging their bets on some Daredevil news yet again.
You’ve got to feel a little sorry for Charlie Cox in all of this, whether he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home or not. The actor has been answering, dodging and deflecting questions for well over a year now, but something has surely got to give within the next 24 hours or so, even if it remains to be seen what Sony’s big announcements end up being.