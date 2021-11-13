Daredevil Goes Viral After Disney Plus Day Ignores Reboot Speculation
One day we’ll find out whether or not Marvel Studios have any tangible plans to either reboot or reintroduce Daredevil into the cinematic universe, which is likely going to come when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17 and we discover if those rumors of a Charlie Cox cameo are actually true.
Until then, we’ll have to make do with the waves of scuttlebutt crashing against the shores of fact, something we’ve gotten used to over the last three years. It was only the other day that writer David Hayter appeared to hint that a new spin on the Man Without Fear was in the works, only for the scribe to backtrack and say he’d been misinformed.
Disney Plus Day saw Marvel unveil a massive slate of upcoming streaming exclusives, but as you can see below, that didn’t stop Daredevil from becoming one of the top trending topics on Twitter, even though nobody mentioned Matt Murdock’s alter ego at all.
It would be relatively safe to assume that we’ll be seeing Daredevil eventually, the only minor things we need clarified are trivialities like the who, what, when, where and why. Until that day comes, though, fans will continue to support Netflix’s street-level vigilante as their preferred candidate for an MCU reboot.