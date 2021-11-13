Daredevil Goes Viral After Disney Plus Day Ignores Reboot Speculation

One day we’ll find out whether or not Marvel Studios have any tangible plans to either reboot or reintroduce Daredevil into the cinematic universe, which is likely going to come when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17 and we discover if those rumors of a Charlie Cox cameo are actually true.

Until then, we’ll have to make do with the waves of scuttlebutt crashing against the shores of fact, something we’ve gotten used to over the last three years. It was only the other day that writer David Hayter appeared to hint that a new spin on the Man Without Fear was in the works, only for the scribe to backtrack and say he’d been misinformed.

Disney Plus Day saw Marvel unveil a massive slate of upcoming streaming exclusives, but as you can see below, that didn’t stop Daredevil from becoming one of the top trending topics on Twitter, even though nobody mentioned Matt Murdock’s alter ego at all.

Daredevil is trending on Disney+Day and it isn't because of anything new being announced pic.twitter.com/XrAQlNgx8i — Mustard (@PNDMustard) November 12, 2021

So #Savedaredevil is trending and I can NOT agree with this more. Bring back Charlie Cox and the entire cast & crew @disney The entire cast was perfect we love them all and we miss them. Do what's right give us our Daredevil back!! — Eric (@xRaaliax) November 12, 2021

None of the Disney + shows have been as good as Daredevil or Punisher to me yet. They’re gonna hard to top. Season 2 of Daredevil was absolutely incredible. The Dialogue between Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox was just elite level writing and chemistry. https://t.co/laPhplb0By — Slevin Kelevra (@Lorne_Malvo718) November 12, 2021

Not bringing daredevil back (in mostly it's original form) is at some point an insult to DD fans because everyone including Marvel/Disney knows how many people want to see it return. https://t.co/uMnk3g6ycv — adam (@DDTMWF) November 12, 2021

Still wanna see the single announcement of #Daredevil than getting these whole groupies In my watchlist <<<< pic.twitter.com/Q4RasnVUkt — Hari Asylum (@Friday56580240) November 12, 2021

it’s absolutely asinine that disney/marvel is making so many new shows but no daredevil ??? #SaveDaredevil — haley (@tiddielife) November 12, 2021

Out of all the things announced today, what goes trending? Daredevil, something that wasn't even mentioned. You love to see it. #DisneyPlusDay #Daredevil #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/wzs5SGKB76 — LandonBandman (@LandonBandman) November 12, 2021

It would be relatively safe to assume that we’ll be seeing Daredevil eventually, the only minor things we need clarified are trivialities like the who, what, when, where and why. Until that day comes, though, fans will continue to support Netflix’s street-level vigilante as their preferred candidate for an MCU reboot.