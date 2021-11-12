Confirmation Of A MCU Daredevil Reboot Was Miscommunication

Daredevil fans got a brief spark of hope yesterday when apparent confirmation appeared that Marvel Studios were working on a reboot. The news came via David Hayter, who has screenwriting credit for 2000’s X-Men and is currently writing Netflix’s Warrior Nun (he’s also the voice of Solid Snake/Big Boss in Metal Gear Solid).

He dropped the bombshell during an interview with Small Screen, after being asked what projects he’d like to work on:

“They’re doing a reboot of Daredevil, and Daredevil was always a very important character to me. I loved the first way they did it, but there’s certain things that I would want to adapt from the Frank Miller run on Daredevil that really meant a lot to me. That’s really the one.”

That, combined with recent images that suggest Charlie Cox will appear as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, had fans punching the air. But, sadly, this particular story seems to have been just a miscommunication. Hayter took to Twitter to say he doesn’t have the inside scoop:

This doesn’t mean there are no plans to bring The Man Without Fear back into the MCU. The deal between Marvel and Netflix prevented the use of Daredevil (and subsidiary characters) for a few years after the show was canceled. That period is now over, so Marvel Studios can use Charlie Cox’s version if they like.

If those No Way Home images aren’t faked, it appears Murdock will be hired by Peter to deal with legal issues relating to his secret identity being exposed. This plotline will presumably take place prior to Doctor Strange’s spell, so if Cox is in the movie expect him to be in the first act.

Let’s hope the next trailer gives us some confirmation one way or the other. But hey Marvel, take the hint and bring Daredevil back already!