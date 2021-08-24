Marvel Fans Think They’ve Spotted Daredevil In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Just a few short hours since its release, fans have delved through each frame of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and some believe to have found a cameo from none other than Matt Murdoch himself.

Prior to the release of this trailer, there had been several reports that Charlie Cox would be debuting within the Marvel cinematic universe as Matt Murdoch, or more commonly known by his superhero name Daredevil. While the actor, nor the character were explicitly highlighted in the trailer fans seem to believe they’ve found him.

The scene in question from the trailer sees Peter Parker sat down at a table within a police station reading through files upon a desk. Alongside him is a mysterious man wearing a white shirt and tie. Despite these being the only identifiable features, given Murdoch’s professional as a Lawyer and his choice of attire in the Netflix series Daredevil, it does appear possible.

PLEASE BE CHARLIE COX, MATT MURDOCK pic.twitter.com/LGybLAsZcb — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 24, 2021

TRY TO TELL ME THOSE ARENT MATT MURDOCK'S HANDS pic.twitter.com/drNiu3ff0v — sam #1 (@stqrkswilson) August 24, 2021

BOY if this is Matt Murdoch… pic.twitter.com/FnYFBvjxj1 — Gangsta Fred (@Lil_MarcD) August 24, 2021

They're doing a live action Spiderverse. And I'm pretty sure those are Matt Murdoch's forearms. https://t.co/KyZJFqpjk1 — Steve Lawson (@StevenHLawson) August 24, 2021

Could the dude on the right be Matt Murdoch???👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/z0ZI6grnZO — your mum (@CorbyHatton) August 24, 2021

While there are plenty who are convinced or just excited to see Murdoch join the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are plenty more who aren’t so sure.

Some Twitter users have attempted to debunk these theories by pointing out that the police officer shown in the scene prior is wearing the same white shirt and tie under his jacket meaning it could just be another scene from slightly later where he has removed the jacket.

This guy has the same shirt and tie tho, I think it's him pic.twitter.com/ign0mgH5Cp — ensoombae (@cmputerman) August 24, 2021

No this isn't Matt Murdoch. Matt Murdoch wouldn't be walking around a Police station without his cane with his arms crossed as if he isn't blind infront of "civilians". pic.twitter.com/J6FBTUqTQ0 — ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_MIK3) August 24, 2021

We won’t know for sure if Murdoch’s reported cameo in the Spider-Man: No Way Home is legit until it launches in theatres on Dec. 17, 2021, or if it is revealed in any upcoming promo for the movie. Let us know what you think below.