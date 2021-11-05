Charlie Cox Teases Potential Daredevil Season 4 Storylines

The cast, crew and millions of fans around the world were shocked when Netflix canceled Daredevil in November 2018, but it soon became clear that it was part of a long-term plan on Kevin Feige’s part.

The architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been promoted to the role of Chief Creative Officer, giving him greater oversight than ever before, and part of his vision was to fold Marvel Television, disregard all previous TV shows as canon and start afresh with a lineup of big budget Disney Plus exclusives.

However, rumors of a return for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock have never gone away, and there’s a lot of people ready to voice their fury and disappointment if he doesn’t appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home next month. While that still remains entirely up in the air for now, the actor did tease potential Season 4 storylines during an interview at the recent MCM London Comic-Con.

“A lot of time has passed. So, god knows if anything can happen for us in the future, I really don’t know. Obviously, if something were to happen, that would be thrilling. But because so much time has passed, I’d imagine it would have to be a kind of re-imagining. Assuming that they choose to use us, it would be an interesting scenario, because it would be a re-imagining with the same foundation. I know there are so many great storylines to tell. We never really got into the Bullseye stuff. There is an unfinished history with Karen and Matt that we got to almost get to in Season 2. There’s a lot of loose ends we’d like to tie up. Having said that, I’m really proud of what we did, and we ended on a high. And I’d rather that than, just because there’s a huge fan base, to run it into the ground. We made 60-plus hours, and at some point you start to run out of ideas, everyone does. And what you don’t want to do is suddenly end up with a forced bad season that didn’t really work.”

We’ll have a much better idea of what the future does or doesn’t hold for Cox when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters in exactly six weeks, but we can expect the speculation to intensify in the interim. The fans want it, he’s happy to do it, and the multiverse presents innumerable ways to make it happen; but as always, the Daredevil ball lies solely and fully in Feige’s court.