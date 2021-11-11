Hawkeye Early Reviews Praise Performances, Down To Earth Tone

Critics are abuzz over the first two episodes of the Marvel series Hawkeye, of which they had the privilege of early access for review purposes a solid two weeks before they become available to the general public on streaming service Disney Plus.

So far, critics are pretty much unanimously singing the praises of Hailee Steinfeld’s performance as the young Avenger in training, Kate Bishop, as well as the chemistry between her and her revered mentor, the now-retired Clint Barton, played by Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Jeremy Renner.

Though Disney is keeping all spoilers for the series close to the chest, meaning the critical responses will be fairly cryptic in terms of plot details, we do know it will center around Kate being taken under the wings of master archer Clint as he is losing his hearing and facing giving up the superhero life. The series will open with Clint trying to take a Christmas vacation with his family in New York City, including enjoying a Broadway show about Captain America, before getting intertwined in a local gang’s nefarious activities.

The antagonists our heroes will come up against include Fra Fee’s mercenary clown Kazi and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, from Black Widow, under the control of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fountain.

The reactions make it clear, the show’s lower stakes story, performances, and dual protagonist’s dynamic are resonating with critics.

Hailee Steinfeld couldn't have brought Kate Bishop to life any better than she has. She nails it. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ixYEBlCXiM — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

Really enjoyed the first 2 episodes of #Hawkeye!



Every Marvel D+ show so far has had a completely different vibe & Hawkeye's lean into the Holiday season is a blast. Eager Kate's dynamic with grumpy Clint is especially great. Can't wait for more Hailee 💜💜💜💜 — Ash Crossan-Kenobi 🎃 (@AshCrossan) November 11, 2021

Very into #Hawkeye after 2 episodes. (Ep. 1 is especially good!) It's got a great mix of playfulness & sense of danger/real stakes to it. Can't imagine better casting for Kate than Hailee Steinfeld. Her timing/tone is spot on & I'm loving her chemistry with Jeremy Renner so far. pic.twitter.com/htAa94MTf1 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 11, 2021

I really enjoyed the first two episodes of #Hawkeye.



It's light and breezy in a very Shane Black way but the depths to which it simultaneously explores Clint's trauma and Kate's privilege really surprised me. Not 100% sold on the story yet but the characters are excellent. pic.twitter.com/wR6kg2Gou4 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 11, 2021

I’ve seen the first 2 eps of #Hawkeye! I cannot overstate how IN LOVE I am. 💜 It’s smart, funny, full of heart, & beautifully melds the Fraction/Aja comic with the MCU. @HaileeSteinfeld and Jeremy Renner are PERFECTION — the Kate and Clint team-up I’ve always dreamed of seeing. pic.twitter.com/ImpMpLSoNk — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) November 11, 2021

If you're a fan of street-level stakes in the MCU like I am, then #Hawkeye is right in your wheelhouse. Hailee Steinfeld and Tony "Tell Me Again" Dalton truly steal the show, and I'm already looking forward to the day when Kate Bishop meets Yelena Belova. pic.twitter.com/A3W7uIl1on — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) November 11, 2021

Hawkeye is PERFECT. 15 minutes in & I was a sobbing mess. Feels the most MCU of the Marvel shows with action & story. Great Kate Bishop introduction (@HaileeSteinfeld is AMAZING) but also the show Clint deserves. SO MANY COMIC NODS! Avengers musical in real life, please. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/vW6uv4jOay — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 11, 2021

I CAN FINALLY YELL ABOUT IT! #Hawkeye is everything I've ever wanted in a series! The opening scene made my heart BURST. I knew Hailee was going to be perfect but she still blew me away. She embodies Kate's humor, drive, & energy so well & I love every scene with her and Renner. — Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) November 11, 2021

The first two episodes of the six-episode series Hawkeye come to Disney Plus on Nov. 24.