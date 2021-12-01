‘Hawkeye’ episode 3 subtly confirms Hank Pym is now working with the Avengers

Before animated series What If…? turned the fans against him after he was outed as the mastermind behind an awful lot of death, Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym was widely regarded as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favorite curmudgeonly senior citizen.

Sure, Michael Douglas is only five years older than Samuel L. Jackson, but Pym’s gruff demeanor and general disinterest in anything that doesn’t directly concern him is almost the complete opposite of Nick Fury’s desire to keep the world, and now the entire universe, safe from any sort of danger.

Outside of a de-aged flashback during Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist, Pym hasn’t really bothered dealing with the Avengers, even if his protégé Scott Lang is poised to become a more integral part of the team than ever. However, Hawkeye‘s third episode showed that Clint Barton has a Pym Tech arrow in his quiver, one that produced a very familiar result.

It was a neat little gag, and the fact ‘PYM’ was in suspiciously huge letters on the tiny arrowhead means that we could be either hearing or seeing more from the closer connection between Hank and the Avengers further down the road, whether it be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or somewhere else.