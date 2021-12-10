‘Hawkeye’ fan art imagines Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin as ‘Uncle Fisk’

There’s good reason Hawkeye fans believe Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin from the acclaimed 2015 Netflix series Daredevil will be making a return to the world of Marvel.

Rumors are swirling about the actor’s comeback even before details about Hawkeye’s plot emerged. Now there may be some credence to that theory if fans’ interpretations of a few easter eggs are on the mark.

The latest episodes of Hawkeye introduced Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, who referred to her “uncle.” This is likely a reference to the comics whereby Echo was taken in and raised by Kingpin following her father’s death. There was even a flashback to the character’s chubby hand patting Maya’s face in a flashback in a recent episode, which many people now believe was perhaps D’Onofrio’s.

Keeping in line with the “home for the holidays” theme of the show, a new piece of fan art is now dominating the MarvelStudios subreddit by artist @billythebutcher. Entitled simply “Uncle Fisk,” the work of art resembles a classic hand-drawn movie poster, specifically the iconic artwork for the John Candy comedy Uncle Buck. You can check out the artwork for yourself right here.

As for other Daredevil characters making their way into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, actor Charlie Cox has been confirmed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige as returning as the Man Without Fear in future franchise installments, maybe even Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Check out the newest episode of Hawkeye every Wednesday on Disney Plus.