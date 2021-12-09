‘Hawkeye’ fans are convinced Laura Barton is secretly [SPOILERS]

It was only a few hours ago that we brought word of an intriguing Hawkeye fan theory that had been gaining some serious traction online, one which offered that Linda Cardellini’s Laura Barton isn’t quite the suburban wife and mother the Marvel Cinematic Universe has painted her to be so far.

Sure, that’s pretty much all we’ve seen her do since she debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but several tidbits from the Disney Plus series have many folks convinced that she’s actually a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. Not just any operative, though, but Bobbi Morse, also known by the alias Mockingbird.

As you can see from the reactions below, social media sleuths have been putting the pieces together and find themselves increasingly convinced that Laura has a secret history of her own that Nick Fury has kept hidden from the world.

I will support the Laura Barton is Mockingbird theory but only because I think Linda Cardellini deserves it — Calem🔥🍒 (@ItsCalJordan) December 8, 2021

eleanor as madame masque laura as mockingbird kingpin appearance who said hawkeye isn’t the best disney+ show pic.twitter.com/JsdzST2MW1 — maria | hawkeye spoilers (@julietsburke) December 8, 2021

when mockingbird is just a title the same way black widow is pic.twitter.com/lbDYrcLixN — daisy / annie ⨂ (@TEENAGEWEBHEADD) December 8, 2021

I don't think Laura Barton is Mockingbird but there's definitely more to her character than just being Clint's wife and you know what? I'm all up for more Linda Cardellini in the MCU. — rio ⚡ (@jungwenwin) December 8, 2021

#Hawkeyes maybe spoilers?



Friendly reminder that Hawkeye is traditionally married to Mockingbird in the comics, so Laura's SHIELD savvy and acute knowledge of things going on might mean the Rolex is linked to her being Mockingbird for SHIELD and Hawkeye's original partner. — LaserSquid Studios (BUSY WITH GRAD SCHOOL) (@LasersquidS) December 8, 2021

Marvel releases new 'Hawkeye' images 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

laura was mockingbird reveal is when she saves clint’s ass in the last ep — amier ! | hawkeye spoilers (@ANTHAWK) December 8, 2021

possible #Hawkeye spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

theory: laura is an ex-agent and the rolex watch is hers, maya found out the fam’s names-it would give away laura’s identity as mockingbird?? this reminds me of the aou scene w/ tony pic.twitter.com/9Em1KA5XUq — gem 💎 (@endgamebarnes) December 8, 2021

Bruh i just saw a theory that Laura Barton could be Mockingbird. 😭😭😭😭 It's so random if that happens, but I wouldn't be surprised since MCU always change stuff from comics. #Hawkeye — Nero (@MSpector_JM) December 8, 2021

#hawkeye spoiler

–

–

–

'laura barton being the mockingbird' theory makes a lot of sense because…how come she's knowing the things clint ask? suspicious. — maria is unwell (@natashasfanny) December 8, 2021

When you think about her in-depth knowledge of Clint’s past and the fact Natasha Romanoff was the only other Avenger that even knew of her existence, it makes a great deal of sense. Throw in the additional theory that the mystery Rolex is hers and Clint doesn’t want to blow his wife’s cover, and we could be in for a major reveal regarding Laura’s true backstory in the final two episodes of Hawkeye.