‘Hawkeye’ fans are convinced Laura Barton is secretly [SPOILERS]
It was only a few hours ago that we brought word of an intriguing Hawkeye fan theory that had been gaining some serious traction online, one which offered that Linda Cardellini’s Laura Barton isn’t quite the suburban wife and mother the Marvel Cinematic Universe has painted her to be so far.
Sure, that’s pretty much all we’ve seen her do since she debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but several tidbits from the Disney Plus series have many folks convinced that she’s actually a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. Not just any operative, though, but Bobbi Morse, also known by the alias Mockingbird.
As you can see from the reactions below, social media sleuths have been putting the pieces together and find themselves increasingly convinced that Laura has a secret history of her own that Nick Fury has kept hidden from the world.
When you think about her in-depth knowledge of Clint’s past and the fact Natasha Romanoff was the only other Avenger that even knew of her existence, it makes a great deal of sense. Throw in the additional theory that the mystery Rolex is hers and Clint doesn’t want to blow his wife’s cover, and we could be in for a major reveal regarding Laura’s true backstory in the final two episodes of Hawkeye.