Fans were thrilled when Linda Cardellini was officially added to the cast of Disney Plus series Hawkeye, creating expectations that the popular star would get something more substantial to do than simply look after the Barton children and worry about her husband’s superhero shenanigans.

As it turns out, her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest streaming exclusive has been even more pivotal, after she’s spent the first four episodes looking after the Barton children and worrying about her husband’s superhero shenanigans; this time via cellphone.

Marvel teases Echo in new batch of 'Hawkeye' images 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We keep discovering more and more secrets about Clint, and maybe one of his deepest is that his wife and the mother of his children knows a thing or two about espionage herself, which is why she’s proven so helpful assisting in his latest case. Murphy’s Multiverse has even put forth the theory that Laura Barton may even have been a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and it’s one we’d totally buy into in a second.

She knew about Ronin, she speaks fluent German so the kids can’t eavesdrop, and found information on Sloan that would require at least some degree of security clearance. On top of that, there’s plenty of chatter that the mysterious Rolex protecting someone’s identity might be hers.

In the comic books, Clint was once married to Bobbi Morse AKA Hummingbird (who also faked her death to get out of the game and protect her family at one stage), so who’s to say that Nick Fury hasn’t provided her with a cover identity, especially when Age of Ultron made it clear that Clint’s family was a closely-guarded secret.