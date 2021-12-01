‘Hawkeye’ fans are wondering what other trick arrows he’s hiding

Poor Clint Barton has taken a lot of flack from both fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the characters who live within it for his lack of superpowers compared to the rest of the Avengers, but it’s still seen him outlive Iron Man. Too soon?

Barton’s quite handy with a bow and arrow, which may not sound like a particularly useful skill to have in a world where genius billionaire playboy philanthropists, gods, monsters, aliens, dragons, robots, and all the rest exist, but the most recent episode of Hawkeye revealed several special ingredients that came in handy during a car chase that saw Clint and Kate Bishop trying to outrun the Tracksuit Mafia.

We saw regular arrows, Pym Tech arrows, putty arrows, exploding arrows and even more besides, and as you can see from the reactions below, fans couldn’t get enough of seeing the full extent of the archer’s arsenal.

Is there anything more satisfying than a car chase with christmas music and trick arrows??? No absolutely not #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/GNPVzvUtbJ — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) December 1, 2021

BRB adding shooting trick arrows from out the window of a car speeding through a Christmas tree lot to my "XMas in NYC" to-do list. — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) December 1, 2021

my sexuality: kate bishop and her trick arrows pic.twitter.com/yydi9htz1S — F. 🏹 (@astersletters) December 1, 2021

clint vs making his trick arrows colour coded pic.twitter.com/ACnnUgKsP5 — xia saw eternals x 2 !! (@scottlikesants) December 1, 2021

i need a complete guide to hawkeye's trick arrows — nique 💫🎄|| hawkeye era💜🏹 (@euqin_bolova) December 1, 2021

It must have been fun for the writing team to come up with all of these shiny toys for the sake of a set piece, and given that we’re only halfway through Hawkeye, there’s going to be plenty more where that came from as the odd couple continues to get into trouble on the streets of New York City, all while Clint faces a desperate race to make it home for the holidays.