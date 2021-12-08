‘Hawkeye’ fans left disappointed over this big absence from episode 4
Marvel’s Hawkeye dropped its fourth episode today, and while it was another great installment of the show, fans are disappointed that it didn’t feature the arrival of one key character that we’re all eagerly anticipating. Last week’s episode three heavily teased that Maya Lopez’s mysterious uncle, the true boss of the Tracksuit Mafia, was none other than Wilson Fisk. Daredevil lovers have thus been waiting all week for Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin, and they’re still waiting.
Episode four⏤titled “Partners, Am I Right?”⏤was a terrific extension of the story that explored Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld)’s bond better than ever, not to mention touching on the archer’s grief over Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame. And yet folks still weren’t happy on social media after Kingpin totally failed to show up.
Just pull through, people.
You embarrassed us in front of Vanessa!
This has gotta be the best one.
For all the bellyaching about the absence of Kingpin, this episode featured the return of another major character instead. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova finally debuted on the show, teasing a further confrontation with Clint to come next week.
Harsh…but also kinda true.
With Yelena having just dropped by, we’d expect episode five to put a stronger focus on Nat’s little sister and her misguided vendetta against Clint, after she was told that he was responsible for Nat’s death in the Black Widow post-credits scene. Fisk isn’t going to get a ton of screen time next week either, then, but the odds are good that he could turn up for a brief cameo. And, going by all the desperation for his return on Twitter, it’ll no doubt blow everyone’s minds.
Hawkeye has just two more episodes to go in its six-part run. Catch them Wednesdays on Disney Plus.