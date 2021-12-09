‘Hawkeye’ fans react to the return of this long-awaited character

The holiday-themed Hawkeye series has started at a relatively slow pace, mainly focusing on exploring the relationship between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, but with the recent release of the fourth episode, things are beginning to heat up. If you haven’t seen the episode, you can watch it on Disney Plus, as there are spoilers ahead.

The end of the fourth episode led Kate and Clint to break into Echo’s apartment, where Kate tripped a silent alarm which led to Echo and Kate breaking into an all-out brawl, but while this was happening, a masked assailant began attacking Clint on a nearby rooftop. During their fight, Clint unmasked his attacker, which revealed the return of Black Widow star Florence Pugh as assassin Yelena Belova.

It’s unclear if Clint knows that Yelena is the sister to his late partner and close friend Natasha Romanoff or if he believes Yelena to be another Black Widow. Still, he will have a lot of convincing to do, considering Yelena believes Clint to be the one who killed her sister.

Fans had been holding their breath, hoping to see Yelena again, and with her return, are blowing up Twitter with excitement.

#YELENABELOVA — so excited to see more of her in hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ItOsR30fAa — gene 🎄 SUPPORT PINNED! (@fitzbrekker) December 6, 2021

Even though she only had a few minutes of screen time and didn’t say a single word, fans were just happy to see her face again. They will have plenty more to get excited about, with Yelena rumored to feature in the remaining two episodes of the series. But, of course, the excitement is no surprise when you have an actress as outstanding as Pugh playing the role.

Pugh’s talents have become well recognized, including being nominated for an Oscar at only 25 years of age for Best Supporting Actress in the 2019 hit film Little Women. Pugh’s success has continued to grow with her starring in the psychological horror Midsommar, and she doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

Future projects include Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, where Pugh stars alongside heavy hitters such as Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan. The movie takes place in a 1950s utopian experimental community where Pugh plays a housewife who suspects her husband’s company may be hiding disturbing secrets. The film comes out on Sep. 23, 2022.

We’re hoping to see Pugh return as Yelena, not just in Hawkeye but in many other projects for years to come.