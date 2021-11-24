‘Hawkeye’ has fans debating if Thanos really was right
A quick glance at the internet would make it abundantly clear that the number one topic of conversation today is Hawkeye, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fifth Disney Plus exclusive of the year dropping its first two episodes, which have set the stage nicely for the next four weeks.
Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton is positively radiating exhausted dad energy, while Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop has already cemented her place in the hearts of fans everywhere. This being an MCU project, though, every single aspect of the first two installments are being examined, analyzed and dissected online, and it’s reignited an Avengers: Endgame debate.
In a shocking turn of events, at one stage Clint can be seen drinking from a ‘Thanos Was Right’ mug, and as you can see below, plenty of MCU enthusiasts are on either side of the fence when it comes to supporting universe-wide genocide.
There are at least two ‘Thanos Was Right’ references in Hawkeye, and knowing how the franchise loves to plant seeds way before they germinate into storylines, could we be seeing a Thanos-supporting movement come to the fore in the future? Maybe, but at least we know it’ll have plenty of backers among the fanbase.