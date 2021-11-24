‘Hawkeye’ has fans debating if Thanos really was right

A quick glance at the internet would make it abundantly clear that the number one topic of conversation today is Hawkeye, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fifth Disney Plus exclusive of the year dropping its first two episodes, which have set the stage nicely for the next four weeks.

Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton is positively radiating exhausted dad energy, while Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop has already cemented her place in the hearts of fans everywhere. This being an MCU project, though, every single aspect of the first two installments are being examined, analyzed and dissected online, and it’s reignited an Avengers: Endgame debate.

In a shocking turn of events, at one stage Clint can be seen drinking from a ‘Thanos Was Right’ mug, and as you can see below, plenty of MCU enthusiasts are on either side of the fence when it comes to supporting universe-wide genocide.

For people trying to make this a reason to hate Clint, that's definitely not his mug. Him being annoyed at seeing "Thanos was right" is a thing in the show https://t.co/6aH759HRox — Ariel (@AriRELK) November 24, 2021

Maybe Thanos Was Right



a thread pic.twitter.com/Lm0vx9Pkji — Hanif. (haniftriw.near) (@hanifwidiyanto_) November 24, 2021

Here me out… THANOS WAS RIGHT https://t.co/QneV16b4cB — 𝓑𝕒𝕓𝕖𝕝 𓅔 ₆⁶₆ (@abelromero72) November 24, 2021

I bet MCU J. Jonah Jameson thinks Thanos was right and the Avengers were bad for undoing the snap lol — Shan4rt (@shan_4rt) November 24, 2021

I know it's been quite some time but still,I couldn't be the only one who suddenly thinks "Damn. Thanos was right" out of nowhere.🥲#ThanosWasRight — siyadoris (@sasithathamod) November 24, 2021

Unpopular opinion: Thanos was right. — CEO of Snark (@KS_sunflower77) November 24, 2021

NOT CLINT DRINKING OUT OF A “THANOS WAS RIGHT” MUG 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/44dO7lFyHz — Twink David Harbour (TASM Supremacy Era) (@brandonjc_art) November 23, 2021

it's so ironic bc his friend sacrificed herself fighting thanos only for people to say he was right pic.twitter.com/2Z1nOmXimF — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) November 24, 2021

I think that the “Thanos was right” people are the last few remaining people that still believe in the Flag smashers and what they stood for pic.twitter.com/7DbT6ocjaB — Iron Fists (Kate Bishop Era) (@ironfists2003) November 24, 2021

There are at least two ‘Thanos Was Right’ references in Hawkeye, and knowing how the franchise loves to plant seeds way before they germinate into storylines, could we be seeing a Thanos-supporting movement come to the fore in the future? Maybe, but at least we know it’ll have plenty of backers among the fanbase.