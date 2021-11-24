Following the debut of the first two episodes of Hawkeye, Marvel released a new featurette for the series which includes footage from episode 3 with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop on the run from Alaqua Cox’s Echo and her gang of thugs, the Tracksuit Mafia.



The full video is available to view below and features interviews with the cast, behind-the-scenes footage, and hints at what’s to come in later episodes.



Hawkeye marks the first appearance of Echo or Maya Lopez, who has a Disney Plus series of her own in the works and, in the comics, is the adopted daughter of the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk. Echo’s appearance in the series, along with some possible winks and nods from Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, has fans speculating the notorious gangster will make his return to the MCU at some point over the course of Hawkeye’s run.

Hawkeye follows Barton as he attempts to have a nice Christmas vacation with his family in New York several years after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Things go sideways when old adversaries from Barton’s past as Ronin come back to put a wrench in his holiday plans. During his exploits, Barton enlists the help of Bishop and one-eyed Lucky the Pizza Dog to help him defeat his mysterious foes and reunite with his family in time for Christmas.



The first two episodes of Hawkeye launched today to generally favorable reviews, with some critics lauding the on-screen chemistry between Renner and Steinfeld. In addition to Steinfeld, Cox, and Renner, the series stars Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga, with new episodes streaming on Disney Plus every Tuesday.