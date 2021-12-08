It’s no surprise that, with Disney owning both Star Wars and Marvel, they might try to combine them together in attention-grabbing ways. However, in episode four of Hawkeye, they dug in deep to feature a Christmas song that even the most dedicated fans of the galaxy far, far away might not remember.

In fact, it’s not too unlikely that newer fans of Star Wars wouldn’t even know that the 1980 holiday album Christmas in the Stars even exists. But in episode 4 of Hawkeye, they managed to sneak in a song sung by Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, “Bells, Bells, Bells.”

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

“Bells, bells, bells… the thing they do is ring,” is one of the lines in the song, followed by, “Bells, bells, bells… what happy thoughts they bring!” Understandable that this hasn’t risen to the level of holiday classic yet, but it makes sense that the larpers of all people might be playing the geeky tune.

When Clint needs help getting his arrows back in “Partners, Am I Right?” he sends out Kate to ask if any of the crew he previously did battle with might be able to help out. When he shows up at the house to pick them up, “Bells, Bells, Bells” is playing in the background.