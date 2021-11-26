‘Hawkeye’ star geeked out when Kevin Feige visited the set

As one of the most powerful figures in the industry, which comes with the territory when you’re the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a monolithic film and television enterprise which has grossed over $23 billion at the box office and helped propel Disney Plus to 118 million subscribers in two years, Kevin Feige is a busy dude.

Despite such unprecedented success, Feige has always come across as a very down-to-earth guy, and he always finds the time to make set visits to the various projects that fall under his umbrella. That obviously included Hawkeye, and one of the latest MCU show’s instant fan favorites revealed his joy at getting to meet the man behind the machine.

Piotr Adamczyk plays Tracksuit Mafia lieutenant Tomas in Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s festive adventure, and he admitted to Murphy’s Multiverse that it was special moment when Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer outlined how important he and his cohorts were to the whole enterprise.

“He was on the set. It was very special for us. He talked to everyone, so I had a chance to talk to him, and I was also surprised that for him this mafia, tracksuit mafia, is an important element. He even told us that it was a very significant element of the story. We didn’t feel like that at that time, because we were mainly the group that was waiting to be needed, maybe they would use us. We were often on the set but not always working. Working on the set, especially of such a big, big-budget production, is waiting, especially if you’re not Jeremy Renner. But yes, it was an exceptional conversation, very uplifting. This is also a man who, with such a huge presence, is always in a hat, in sneakers, this is just a regular guy you can talk to casually.”

While Feige no doubt gets flustered on occasion, and even furious if the Spider-Man: No Way Home memes are to be taken at face value, he always finds the time to talk to the people who make his projects a reality, whether it’s the A-listers with their names on the poster or in this case, a bunch of petty criminals in Hawkeye with a penchant for leisurewear.