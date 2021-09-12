Hawkeye Star Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Joining The MCU

Hailee Steinfeld had spent months being rumored for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye, almost from the second the Disney Plus series was first announced. Therefore, it wasn’t much of a shock when the actress was ultimately confirmed as Kate Bishop, and even then it was weeks after the project had started shooting that the studio broke the news officially, when set photos showing her in costume had already been widely circulated.

On paper, Steinfeld ticks all of the boxes Marvel are looking for when it comes to the next generation of heroes; the 24 year-old is a recognizable name without being such a famous face that she overshadows her character, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations make it perfectly clear she’s very good at what she does, while she’s got experience dealing with intimate dramas and effects-driven blockbusters.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Steinfeld revealed that despite all of the accomplishments and accolades she’s achieved during her career, sitting down with Jeremy Renner for the first time in the Hawkeye writers’ room was still a huge moment.

“The first time Jeremy and I sat down together, we were in a writers’ room surrounded by a bunch of Hawkeye comics up on the wall, all around us. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is real. This is happening’.”

Marvel Reveals Release Date And First Official Image From Hawkeye 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hawkeye has been confirmed for a November 24th debut on Disney Plus, and the drip-feeding of official images is underway, which means that we’re not too far away from the first full-length trailer that’ll show Steinfeld in action for the very first time.