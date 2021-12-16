‘Hawkeye’ star shares BTS image from this week’s best scene

Fans instantly fell in love with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova when she was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Widow, and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop was afforded almost the exact same kind of adulation when she debuted in Hawkeye.

With that in mind, it was only natural that when the two of them were paired up in the same project, people would go positively nuts. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened in yesterday’s installment, when Pugh and Steinfeld shared what was arguably the best scene of perhaps the finest episode yet.

Social media is already clamoring for the duo to get their own spinoff, and as you can see below, Steinfeld was just as hyped on Instagram when she was finally allowed to let the cat out of the bag.

Marvel releases new 'Hawkeye' images 1 of 6

The exchange between Kate and Yelena covered plenty of emotional beats, while there was also plenty of hilarity on display, making for an excellent showcase of two unstoppably fast-rising talents. We can’t wait to see more, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that at least one more meaningful interaction is still to come during a Hawkeye finale that’s shaping up to have the makings of something very special indeed.