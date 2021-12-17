‘Hawkeye’ star teases a showdown with Kingpin in the final episode

Even though anybody that had been paying attention to the continued scuttlebutt would have been expecting it to happen, that doesn’t mean the confirmation that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is any less exciting.

Some fans may have been hoping for a more grandstanding introduction from Wilson Fisk than a grainy cellphone image, and as fans discover today whether or not Charlie Cox makes that heavily-rumored cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it could be all systems go for the former Netflix adversaries in the MCU.

Hawkeye has left itself with an awful lot of storytelling ground to cover in next week’s episode, which is why it’s pegged to be the longest season finale we’ve seen from the Disney Plus slate of projects yet. Speaking to TV Line, star Hailee Steinfeld teased that she could be coming face-to-face with infamous aficionado of white tuxedos.

“There’s a lot of things yet to be revealed. The stakes couldn’t be higher. We’re about to find out. [Kate] has this realization. She’s just completely broken and confused and absolutely lost. She doesn’t know who to trust or who to look to. Thank God [for Clint] because if it weren’t for him, she would probably have a much harder time getting back up on her feet after this one.”

We still can’t say for sure whether Hawkeye is going to be a one-and-done effort or Season 2 will be confirmed at the end of the last installment as we saw with Loki, but we know with absolute certainty that we’re in store for an epic end to the New York City street-level adventure.