‘Hawkeye’ star teases the return of an MCU fan favorite

Such is the meticulous planning that goes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the events of Black Widow, a prequel that unfolds directly after Captain America: Civil War and years before Avengers: Endgame in the timeline, ties directly into next week’s debuting Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

Given the close ties between Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff that stretched across a decade of movies, her shadow was always going to be lurking in the background of the story. The post-credits scene of Black Widow outlined how, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine sending Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova on a misguided revenge mission.

Once fans had gotten the chance to meet Yelena for themselves, excitement for her double-quick return to the MCU increased tenfold. Speaking to Extra, though, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld tried to play it cool when asked about her upcoming interactions with the instant fan favorite.

“They meet, huh? Wow. I bet that’s a fun and interesting encounter. Working with this entire cast has been absolutely incredible, it’s been an absolute dream.”

The major questions surrounding Yelena’s involvement in Hawkeye are how big her part in the series is, and whether she’ll abandon her orders to kill Clint before the show draws to a close. On the plus side, we’re just four days away from the two-episode premiere, so there isn’t long to wait until we find out.