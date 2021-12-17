‘Hawkeye’ star Vincent D’Onofrio shares epic Kingpin fan art

After weeks of speculation and anticipation, Marvel’s Hawkeye finally confirmed in this week’s episode five that Vincent D’Onofrio is officially returning to the MCU as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, last seen in Netflix’s much-missed Daredevil. D’Onofrio himself had been denying anything online beforehand, but now that the cat is out of the bag he’s been reveling in the fans’ excitement for his big comeback on social media.

For one, he retweeted some epic fan artwork that highlighted Kingpin’s return in Hawkeye. From @uzuriartonline, the piece features Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton in his Ronin costume surrounded by some of the show’s major players. Including Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Alaqua Cox’s Echo, and, hovering over them all, is the Kingpin of Crime. D’Onofrio shared the creation on his own feed and wrote “This is cool.” Fisk always did appreciate a good piece of art.

Since we got a glimpse at the familiar form of Maya Lopez’s uncle in episode three, fans have been waiting for Kingpin to show up and be revealed as the true boss of the Tracksuit Mafia. Sure enough, episode five ended with Kate being sent a damning photo from Yelena, which depicted her mother (Vera Farmiga) meeting with Wilson Fisk, who Clint confirmed is the man at the top he’s been worried about this whole time.

Hopefully, D’Onofrio will actually get some proper screentime in next week’s finale, but either way this is clearly just the beginning of Fisk’s impact on the wider MCU. We fully expect him to appear in Cox’s upcoming Echo spinoff series, which will no doubt dive deeper into the familial connection between the two characters. In addition, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is also likely to swing by the show.

Don’t miss Hawkeye as it concludes with its sixth episode next Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Disney Plus.