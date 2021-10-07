Hawkeye Stars Rumored To Return In Another Disney Plus Series

We know absolutely nothing about Disney Plus series Echo at this point, other than the fact it’s a spinoff from Hawkeye that focuses on Alacqua Cox’s Maya Lopez with Etan and Emily Cohen set to executive produce, but it’s already become a hotbed for all kinds of Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors.

The deaf superhero will be making her live-action debut in Jeremy Renner’s solo series, but we won’t have a solid idea of where her own show is heading until Hawkeye draws to a close on December 29, a bumper day for Disney Plus subscribers with The Book of Boba Fett also set to premiere.

We’ve already heard plenty of chatter that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin could be involved in Echo, with the most recent spate of scuttlebutt claiming that the project will effectively act as a soft reboot and fourth season of Netflix’s canceled Daredevil.

The latest report comes from The Illuminerdi, who offer that both Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop are poised to return in Echo. If the speculation turns out to be on the money, then that would put paid to the talk that Hawkeye will mark the longtime MCU veteran’s final stint wielding the bow and arrow, with his protege set to inherit the mantle on a permanent basis. It’s strictly unconfirmed for now, though, so we’ll just have to wait and see.