‘Hawkeye’ writer teases plenty of Easter Eggs for MCU fans

We’re less than one week away from the release of Hawkeye on Disney Plus, which is coming sandwiched in between Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes up for lost time after enduring a barren 2020.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s fun-filled festive adventure is the franchise’s fifth streaming exclusive of the year and eighth film and television project overall from Kevin Feige’s crew in 2021, as if you needed any more reminders that the MCU is in the midst of an unstoppable expansion.

As is the case with anything hailing from the comic book company, fans can expect plenty of Easter Eggs, nods, winks, and references peppered throughout Hawkeye, but lead writer Jonathan Igla admitted during an interview with Variety that they’re not there just for the sake of it.

“It was a constant balancing act. It kind of became a case-by-case basis. If something was good enough and worth calling back, and felt like it was going to resonate with the show, and not just something I would enjoy as a fan to call back and revisit, that guided it over the line.”

While Hawkeye hasn’t been a top topic of conversation among the fanbase over the last couple of days, not that there’s any shame in that when the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home just dropped, we can expect the tale of the MCU’s resident expert archer and his new protege to continue gathering steam ahead of a bumper two-episode debut next Wednesday, kicking off the holiday season in style.