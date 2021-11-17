Jeremy Renner addresses MCU future after ‘Hawkeye’

Jeremy Renner has addressed the possibility of a further return as Clint Barton in the MCU beyond Hawkeye. Debuting in a brief cameo way back in 2011’s Thor, Renner has had a longer Marvel career than most, and he’s finally being rewarded for his service with his very own self-titled series. This would be a fitting conclusion to his time in the franchise, then, but it’s currently unclear if this really is it for Clint Francis Barton.

And Renner himself definitely seems keen to keep us guessing. While speaking to GamesRadar+, Renner was asked if he could pick up his bow and quiver again at some point, but the actor indicated that he can’t say what’s next and all he knows is that Hawkeye is great event TV.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, or I’m not a soothsayer,” Renner said. “But having Hailee [Steinfeld] come in, and these characters, I think it opens it up for six great episodes for this event type of television. After that, I have no idea. But these six episodes are pretty exciting.”

The Avengers: Endgame star was obviously keen to keep the conversation focused on the series itself, but it’s interesting that he’s not denying there could be more beyond these six episodes. That said, Renner’s description of them as an event indicates we might be looking at more of a WandaVision situation and less of a Loki one.

That said, the one-off WV is getting a spinoff in the form of Agatha: House of Harkness, so maybe Hawkeye‘s future rests in the hands of another character, too. And there’s a very obvious choice for who that might be. In the same interview, Steinfeld was likewise questioned about her MCU future as Kate Bishop and the actress confirmed that this show is just the “beginning” of her character’s arc.

“I can tell you that [Kate’s story is] beginning in this show, that I am so excited to be a part of, and I just am so excited to be playing a character that people have been so excited to see on the big screen for some time,” Steinfeld said. “I feel very lucky.”

So maybe we should be getting ready to say goodbye to Clint but welcome Kate into the MCU family for the long haul. Don’t miss Hawkeye when it premieres on Disney Plus with its first two episodes next Wednesday, Nov. 24.