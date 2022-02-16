House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spinoff and one that’s been in the works since late 2018, will come out in just a few months. But according to HBO’s chief content officer, other Westerosi projects currently in development are also “looking really good.”

In a recent chat with Deadline, Casey Bloys revealed that work on the series is going ahead at full speed, despite production complications due to COVID-19. He also addressed other Game of Thrones-related content, like the Dunk & Egg prequel series by Steve Conrad, and said that some of these projects show promise.

“It’s just like any development process. Some are looking really good. Some we’ll see,” He said. “We’re not going to make everything. I don’t have any mandate that I must make a certain amount of spin-offs or prequels or anything like that. We’re really doing it just based on what we’re excited about creatively. I wouldn’t even give you a tease… [that] we might see something this year because I really don’t know, it depends on how the development comes in.”

First Official House Of The Dragon Photos Reveal HBO's Game Of Thrones Spinoff 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

After the conclusion of their hit fantasy series, HBO predictably started working on a number of narratives set in George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe. The first of these, codenamed Bloodmoon, had brought Naomi Watts on board in a prequel show that dealt with the Age of Heroes, and the origins of the White Walkers.

When HBO reviewed the pilot, however, the reception was so overwhelmingly negative that the board promptly canceled the show and scrapped its pitch.

The rest of these spinoffs, House of the Dragon included, will hopefully avoid that terrible fate. In fact, if this upcoming outing manages to reignite the hype for Game of Thrones and its world again, we’ll no doubt start seeing the emergence of these other projects as well.