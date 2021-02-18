Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai Already Renewed For Season 2

It’s been thirty years since the awesome Gremlins 2: The New Batch hit cinemas and its reputation has been building ever since it was the subject of one of the all-time funniest Key and Peele skits. Despite the property being on ice for so long the cute Mogwai and the Gremlins haven’t been forgotten: they’re frequently referenced in adverts and have proved enduringly memeable. All eyes are now on HBO Max, where the franchise is officially coming back in new animated show Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Set in 1920s Shanghai, the show will show us the adventures of a very young Gizmo and 10-year-old Sam Wing. Sam will go on to become elderly antiques store owner Mr Wing by the time of the first movie and will still be caring for the surprisingly long-lived little guy. I’m betting we’ll see Wing learning the three important rules to care for Mogwai: don’t expose them to sunlight, don’t get them wet and – most importantly – under no circumstances feed them after midnight.

Presumably Wing is going to learn these rules the hard way or else the show wouldn’t have “Gremlins” in the title. We don’t have a release date yet, but it seems that work is completed and it’s just waiting for the right slot. Someone at HBO Max clearly likes what they’ve seen, as they just announced a second season during WarnerMedia’s Kids and Family presentation at the TCA Virtual Press Tour.

I can’t wait. The show has an awesome array of talent behind it, with Animaniacs and Robot Chicken staff executive producing, and original Gremlins director Joe Dante on board as a consultant. If this hits the mark, expect talk to begin in earnest on a full Gremlins 3 live-action sequel about the next batch of homicidal and mischievous little monsters.

More on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai when we hear it. I suspect a trailer and release date announcement can’t be far away.