HBO Lakers Dynasty show renewed for another season

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is coming back for another season on HBO.

The Adam McKay vehicle that follows the Los Angeles Lakers through their historic run in the 1980s has been a big, if uneven, hit for the network, drawing in 1.2 million viewers on all platforms for the latest episode, an increase of 37 percent from the first episode, according to a news release by HBO.

The show is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman.

The show stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Sally Field, and a number of other notable actors.

Francesca Orsi, the Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said the show is so much bigger than just a basketball team.

It’s been a thrill to bring WINNING TIME to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast. This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.

The show has fairly positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 84% critic score and 84% audience score. We Got This Covered said the show “a pitch-perfect period piece, reminiscent of Paul Thomas Anderson on Boogie Nights detail. Combine that with the direct-to-camera, fourth-wall-breaking structure of The Big Short and Winning Time, and HBO may have just struck paydirt.”

The final episode of season 1 airs on May 8 on HBO and HBO Max.