HBO Max boss claims plans for the DCEU are ‘organized’

One of the major issues fans have had with the DCEU for years is the lack of cohesion, with the franchise splintering off in multiple different directions at once, making any sense of continuity or official canon increasingly difficult to establish.

Now that Warner Bros.’ shared superhero series is expanding onto the small screen with the advent of HBO Max, it’s going to get even more difficult to keep track of which projects connect to what arm of the mythology, if they even do at all. There’s a ton of episodic exclusives on the way, but the streaming service’s chief content officer claims it’s all going to be organized to our satisfaction.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys offered that the slate of shows on the way to television are going to feature a greater sense of integration, something that’s been sorely lacking in the DCEU for a while now.

“One of the things that Ann Sarnoff has been big on is trying to make DC work in a more organized and integrated way. I wasn’t there before so I don’t know how things were done but since I started at HBO Max a year and a half ago, we spend a lot of time talking with Toby [Emmerich] and Walter [Hamada] and Jim Lee at DC and we’re trying to be mindful about how all the pieces work together. In my estimation, it feels very well organized. That’s something that was very important to Ann when she started a few years ago.”

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Of course, we should point out that a pair of spinoffs from The Batman are in development, with Matt Reeves’ reboot occupying a different corner of the multiverse from James Gunn’s freshly-renewed Peacemaker. On top of that, we’ve got no idea where the likes of Green Lantern, J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark and Constantine, or the Val-Zod Superman being developed by Michael B. Jordan fit into this newfound sense of organization, so we’ll have to take Bloys at his word for now until we see results.