While many Game of Thrones fans have finally received what they’ve been waiting for, their first look at House of the Dragon, others have had to wait a little longer as tech issues plague the HBO Max streaming service.

According to multiple user reports during the premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO Max was plagued with site crashes making it impossible for some users to watch the show as it aired.

As you’d expect, this was something that angered many fans taking to social media with posts to HBO Max Help urging them to solve the issue. In response, all that the streamer could do was say that they were aware of the problems, but for the time being, restarting the app is the only way to fix the issue.

Hi Leah, We're aware some users may be encountering issues at the moment. Please try closing the app and restarting to see if this helps. Reach back out right away if you still have trouble. Thanks! ^TW — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) August 22, 2022

If you are one of the users currently facing this issue and restarting the app has not caused any relief then your only option may be to wait things out until the abundance of users attempting to watch the show eases up. Of course, this means you will have missed your chance to watch it as it aired.

If nothing else, though, viewers managed to meme their way through it.

Me watching my HBO Max app crashing every 5 seconds instead of House of the Dragon pic.twitter.com/gdxbHj7h8s — Tessa (@crashtess) August 22, 2022

actual footage of hbo max kicking me off their app everytime i try to start watching house of the dragon pic.twitter.com/tD0ZBwfXgu — Court 🔪 (@court_jpg) August 22, 2022

HBO Max tryna stop the app from crashing during House of the Dragon pic.twitter.com/xfyVlVVFKy — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 22, 2022

HBO servers right now pic.twitter.com/63LFnPcRbc — Joe (@iamjoex_) August 22, 2022

House of the Dragon kicked things off today with a single episode arriving on the streaming service and it will continue to launch weekly installments until the end of the season. The show that is set many years before the events of Game of Thrones looks to have more dragons, and just as much of the iconic politics, and violence fans have come to know and love.

Episode one of House of the Dragon is now available on HBO Max and can be watched once these errors subside.