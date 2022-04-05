HBO Max is building a Sherlock universe

The cinematic-universe business is risky and tough ground, as Sony and Universal have found out, but now streaming service HBO Max thinks it can succeed where so many others have failed with TV projects for Sherlock Holmes.

Today The Hollywood Reporter revealed no less than Robert Downey Jr. is on board as a producer for two scripted series in development at the platform. Downey played the character in two films in 2009 and 2011, and was set to do so in a third film, though this has yet to come to fruition. The Hollywood Reporter noted it was unclear if he would reprise his role, as both projects just went into creation, and premises and connections between the two are secret for now. The article notes that the world has seen much of Holmes through the years, so the forthcoming projects would add to a large content pile:

“Sherlock Holmes holds the world record for the most portrayed literary character in film and TV history, with more than 75 actors stepping into the role. Most recently, Jonny Lee Miller took on the part in CBS’ Elementary.“

HBO Max and Warner Bros. declined comment for The Hollywood Reporter. Notably, this would mark another Downey project for HBO, as he produces their Perry Mason revitalization. And this is not the first time a Downey/ Sherlock Holmes project has been rumored or detailed; in 2020, we reported insider Daniel Richtman claimed this very thing was going down, so it seems the initial smoke signaled fire, after all.