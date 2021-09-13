HBO Max Reportedly Developing Harry Potter Prequel Series About Snape

While the fate of the Wizarding World on the big screen following Fantastic Beasts 3 is uncertain, Warner Bros. looks set to mine the Harry Potter universe on streaming instead. At least one TV series based on the J.K. Rowling-created phenomenon has been officially announced, with various others reportedly in the works. Now we can add another to the list, as per our latest intel.

Our reliable sources — the same ones who told us about the streamer’s Justice League Dark series before that was confirmed — have informed us that a prequel show based around Severus Snape is in development at HBO Max. The Hogwarts Potions Master, as famously played by the much-missed Alan Rickman in the movies, is one of the most beloved and fascinating characters in the Wizarding World, so you can see why giving him his own vehicle would be an enticing idea.

For one, Snape has a complex backstory that is only revealed in the final book/film in the series, The Deathly Hallows. As a child, he was best friends with Harry’s mother Lily, before he became embittered at her blossoming relationship with his bully James Potter at school. He then joined the Death Eaters but secretly defected to Dumbledore once Voldemort planned to kill the Potters. After finding out the truth, Harry named his second son, Albus Severus, after him.

There’s no word yet on what period of Snape’s life this prequel could depict — his childhood, teenage years, and young adulthood as a Death Eater are all ripe for further exploration. If the rumors of a Marauders show — following James and his friends at Hogwarts — are correct, though, then a teen Snape series could be a logical spinoff of that.

Other concepts that have been rumored include a Hermione series, possibly with Emma Watson. We’re still waiting for any concrete details — including cast and crew — to be revealed for any of these Harry Potter projects, though. In the meantime, Fantastic Beasts 3 hits theaters next June.