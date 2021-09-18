HBO Max’s Star-Studded Batman Podcast Now Streaming

HBO Max is making a concerted push into the realm of podcasting, and it’s no surprise that one of WarnerMedia’s most marketable assets is leading the charge. Batman: The Audio Adventures is now available to stream on the platform as per The Hollywood Reporter, but non-subscribers have the opportunity to check out the first two episodes for free tomorrow.

Not content with playing Commissioner Gordon in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Jeffrey Wright voices the Dark Knight himself in the project, where he’s supported by an eclectic array of names. Rosario Dawson plays Catwoman, with John Leguizamo as the Riddler and Alan Tudyk as Alfred Pennyworth, which is just the tip of the star-studded iceberg.

The ensemble also features Brent Spiner as Joker, Bobby Moynihan as Penguin, Kenan Thompson as Jim Gordon, Ike Barinholtz as Harvey Dent, Heidi Gardner as Harley Quinn, Brooke Shields as Vicki Vale and Jason Sudeikis as Gotham City’s mayor Hamilton Hill, with further roles for Melissa Villasenor, Seth Myers, Paul Scheer, Fred Armisen, Tim Meadows and Ray Wise.

As you may have guessed looking at many of the names listed above, there’s a heavy Saturday Night Live influence all over Batman: The Audio Adventures, which was written and directed by SNL veteran Dennis McNicholas. A cross between the classic animated series and Adam West’s 1960s camp capers, the talent alone should be more than enough to put this one on the radar of Bat-fans everywhere.