HBO renews ‘How To With John Wilson’ for Season 3

It looks like John Wilson fans will continue to receive helpful (or not helpful) advice and tutorials on everyday issues. HBO announced on Tuesday that they renewed the hit comedy How To With John Wilson for a season three.

The WGA nominated docu-comedy series stars documentarian and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson as he films ‘How To’ videos on the streets of New York City attempting to teach viewers a solution to deceptively simple problems, like “How to Throw Out Batteries” or “How to Appreciate Wine.” Yet, over the course of the episode, Wilson will often veer off into another wildly different direction.

In the “How to Appreciate Wine” episode, Wilson casually mentions his time in college as a member of the singing group the Binghamton Crosbys. He reminisces on being invited to an a-cappella summit hosted by Keith Raniere and members of NXIVM years before they were publicly known as a cult. Despite the often disorderly route Wilson takes, every episode manages to culminate in a touching lesson.

HBO Programming Executive VP Amy Gravitt said in a statement, “John finds humanity in the most mundane and absurd places, we’re thrilled to continue seeing New York through his utterly hilarious and poignant lens.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg said, “no installment of TV has so poignantly and amusingly captured the discordant jumble of communal alienation that emerged in the earliest days of the COVID pandemic.” Variety called the series “stellar,” praising John’s narration as “one of TV’s best performances of 2021.”

Comedy aficionado Judd Apatow tweeted his reaction to the announcement.

I truly could not be happier to hear How To with John Wilson was picked up for another season. The second season was hilarious and moving. They have invented a beautiful, life affirming form. @hbomax https://t.co/DB8px03Tw4 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 8, 2022

How To With John Wilson is executive produced by John Wilson, Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.