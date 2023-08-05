At age 25, Euphoria star Angus Cloud died unexpectedly, causing many fans and friends to mourn the loss. Starring in two seasons of the Max series as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, Cloud made a name for himself as the love interest of Maude Apatow’s character, Lexi. Following the news, the Cloud family released a joint statement to TMZ, giving specifics about his mindset in the days prior, including details that the actor was dealing with the recent death of his father. The statement went on to read: “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

This led many to the conclusion that the young actor died by suicide. However, his mother, Lisa, has recently stated that this is a misconception and contrary to claims made on social media, his death was not “intentional.” In a post on Facebook, Angus’ mother wrote that she did not believe her son was suicidal due to his behavior the night before his passing.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Angus Cloud received an outpouring of love

Photo via HBO Max

Lisa Cloud continued to explain why Angus’ other activities that night did not suggest that he was planning to die by suicide. She detailed the thoughtfulness that the actor demonstrated before that morning. As he was settling in at home, he vocalized his intentions to help his mother and sisters. He was making plans for the future and even told his mother he would see her in the morning. With these facts in mind, Lisa did not support the theory that Angus died of his own accord.

The actor was a beloved part of his family and the friends he had made on prolific director Sam Levinson’s Euphoria set. Though the subject matter in the teen drama deals with heavy themes such as addiction, there was nothing but love toward the actor since his death. Co-star and Dune actor, Zendaya, was one of many to tribute to him in the following days. Maude Apatow also penned a touching note on Instagram, saying: “Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.”