Zendaya releases tribute to late ‘Euphoria’ co-star Angus Cloud

In the wake of Angus Cloud‘s passing, many who knew him are turning to social media to commemorate his life. Cloud’s co-star, Zendaya, is among the mourners posting their condolences.

On Instagram, Zendaya wrote a tribute to Cloud, remembering his exuberance, his amity, and the close, personal relationship they shared. She expressed condolences to Cloud’s mother in these difficult times and reminded fans to be patient with others, as grief takes many forms.

Zendaya and Cloud starred together on Euphoria for two seasons. Their characters, Rue and Fezco, frequently interacted, and anyone who saw the show would say their chemistry was palpable. The two made for unlikely friends and found family in one another on-screen, and it’s evident that they shared a deep love for each other in real life as well. Zendaya’s statement about Cloud being a brother to her is a sentiment that Cloud had previously referred to as well, with the late actor referring to Zendaya as a ‘sister’ in interviews.

Cloud, born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, had previously attended Oakland School for the Arts, where he and Zendaya had been classmates. Although the two did not know one another personally at the time, it’s clear that their time together was a powerful one. Zendaya’s poignant post highlights Cloud’s profound effect on others in life.

Cloud’s passing was announced yesterday by his family, just one week after his father’s death. Though his family has requested privacy at this time, they have also expressed a desire for greater awareness and understanding of mental health.