Angus Cloud’s ‘Euphoria’ co-stars and crew share touching tributes to late actor

He was loved by many.

The unexpected and tragic death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud is a deeply saddening piece of news.

Cloud won millions of hearts through his brilliant portrayal of Fezco O’Neill, and people including his co-stars and fans have publicly expressed their grief at his sudden passing. Amongst this list includes the show’s director and writer, Sam Levinson who shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter about the late actor’s talent and mental health struggles.

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Many of his co-stars took to social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to Cloud. One of them is his co-star, Kathrine Narducci who played Fez’s grandmother in the series. Tweeting a picture of her and the actor, she used the caption, “you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon.”

Even rapper Denzel Curry posted a series of tweets recalling the moments with Cloud.

Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g



Rest in Power Angus Cloud pic.twitter.com/LLMAA6P4vT — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023

I met homie on my flight to Dublin last year and turns out we were fans of each other’s work — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023

Angus was just a regular dude from Oakland he really didn’t give a fuck about being famous at all he just wanted to do him and do the things he liked man was chill — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023

There are countless more tweets and Instagram posts by the actor’s friends and co-stars expressing their grief at Cloud’s death.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️ — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023

Euphoria owes a major proportion of its success to the engaging storylines, intense themes, and tons of phenomenal performances. Cloud’s breakthrough performance as an unassuming drug dealer is certainly a major part of it, and he’ll be sorely missed by friends, colleagues, and audiences alike.