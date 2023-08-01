Home Celebrities

Angus Cloud’s ‘Euphoria’ co-stars and crew share touching tributes to late actor

He was loved by many.

Angus Cloud
Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press

The unexpected and tragic death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud is a deeply saddening piece of news.

Cloud won millions of hearts through his brilliant portrayal of Fezco O’Neill, and people including his co-stars and fans have publicly expressed their grief at his sudden passing. Amongst this list includes the show’s director and writer, Sam Levinson who shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter about the late actor’s talent and mental health struggles.

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Many of his co-stars took to social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to Cloud. One of them is his co-star, Kathrine Narducci who played Fez’s grandmother in the series. Tweeting a picture of her and the actor, she used the caption, “you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon.”

Even rapper Denzel Curry posted a series of tweets recalling the moments with Cloud.

There are countless more tweets and Instagram posts by the actor’s friends and co-stars expressing their grief at Cloud’s death.  

Euphoria owes a major proportion of its success to the engaging storylines, intense themes, and tons of phenomenal performances. Cloud’s breakthrough performance as an unassuming drug dealer is certainly a major part of it, and he’ll be sorely missed by friends, colleagues, and audiences alike.

Jayasmita Dutta Roy
About the author

Jayasmita Dutta Roy

A keen lover of cinema, Jayasmita harbors an utmost interest in staying updated about everything ranging from the classics to contemporary blockbusters. When she is not glued to the computer gleaning information about intriguing pop culture gossips, you will see her in a random coffee shop immersed in the surreal world of Murakami.