‘He just rules’: No explanation needed for the popularity of an enigmatic new ‘Star Wars’ legend

Andor is rightly considered one of the very best Star Wars releases to date. The fanbase is almost bewildered that the franchise is capable of reaching such heights, and the third season of The Mandalorian was left looking sophomoric in comparison.

There are many reasons to praise Andor, from the beautiful cinematography, astonishing cast, strong thematic and political messaging, to its excellent score. But, for many, there’s one character who stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Yup, we’re talking Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen. This mysterious figure is at the heart of the Rebellion in its earliest days, covering his activities by posing as a dandyish antique dealer. Under the wig, he’s a ruthless and talented operative willing to do whatever it takes to hurt the Empire. Oh, and he might be a Jedi in hiding. But despite (or because of) how mysterious he is, fans have taken Luthen into their hearts:

Replies agree: saying he deserves his own show, praising his collection of wigs, his impeccable piloting skills, and Skarsgård’s performance as he slides between his various personas. Like many, our highlight is his blistering monologue in which he explains “I burn my life to make a sunrise I know I’ll never see.” Shivers!

Andor season 2 has been in production for some time, though is currently on hold due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We’re desperately hoping this doesn’t mean it will be delayed, as we need to know if Luthen is a Jedi in hiding, and if that suspicious wooden cane is concealing a lightsaber.