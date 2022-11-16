‘Andor’ may have just secretly shown its first lightsaber

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 11

We now have just one installment left to go in Andor‘s 12-episode first season. It’s been one heck of a ride through the very early days of the Rebellion, and we can’t wait to see how things shake out in the finale next week. Throughout the last 12 weeks, speculation has been building amongst fans that one of the show’s most mysterious characters is secretly a Jedi.

This is Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael, who’s at the core of Rebel intelligence, masterminded the Aldhani heist, and has to make some very tough calls for the greater good. We know almost nothing about Luthen’s past, though even early in the series, fans noted that his outfits look rather similar to a Jedi robe.

Last week, we even got an incredible monologue about morality and philosophy, delivered while wearing a dark cloak billowing in the breeze. When he says “I’ve given up all chance of inner peace” and “I burn my decency for someone else’s future,” you have to admit that sounds an awful lot like something a fallen Jedi would say.

Now, we may even have seen his lightsaber. In episode 11, he pays another visit to Saw Gerrera and is patted down by security guards. They removed a mysterious wooden item from him (that we glimpsed in early episodes but never got a look at) and examined it curiously. Tell us this thing doesn’t look like a lightsaber hilt in disguise:

Screengrab from Disney Plus

The connection between Luthen and lightsabers may have also been hinted at in his daring escape from an Imperial arrest ship, in which he activated two red lightsaber-looking beams from the side of his ship and sliced apart two TIE Fighters.

We don’t think Andor is about to go full Jedi vs Sith on us, but we’d be willing to bet that Chekhov’s lightsaber has been placed in full view of the audience, and that baby is going to get ignited sooner rather than later.

The Andor season one finale will air on Nov. 23.